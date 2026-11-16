The Bulgarian Football Union wants to restore Septemvri Stadium in Sofia and build a training base with auxiliary pitches. The investment intention was announced by Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov while presenting the parameters of the draft sports budget for 2027.

“Their wish is to build the stadium. They want to set up a training base there. They want to restore the stadium and have auxiliary pitches where they can conduct training,” Keryazov said.

According to the minister, the Septemvri Sports Complex has also attracted interest from the European Rugby Federation, private investors and representatives of combat sports. The latter have expressed a desire to build a sports facility to be used within the complex.

Keryazov said that the issue concerning the last property in the complex, which he said had been used unlawfully, is currently being settled. After that, the sports properties will be prepared to be leased through a tender.

“All these intentions will be reviewed. Of course, if anyone is still interested or has an investment proposal they would like to submit for the Septemvri Sports Complex, we will begin reviewing all the proposals very soon,” the minister said.

He clarified that the BFU’s intention is not related to the construction of a national stadium. According to him, the announced investment is aimed at training infrastructure and pitches, which are sought by a large number of football clubs.

Separately from the football plans, athletics is also looking for a site to build a track. “I am certain that this site will be put to good use,” Encho Keryazov said.