Ronaldo’s mother lashes out at Portugal: I was glad they lost! They showed no respect for my son

Dolores Aveiro, the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, sharply criticized the Portuguese national team’s treatment of her son. She did not hide her disappointment with what is happening around the football superstar and even admitted that she felt satisfaction at the navigators’ heavy 4–1 defeat to Denmark. The Portuguese publication “A Bola” reported her comments.

According to Dolores, her son was deeply disappointed by how the situation in the national team unfolded. She believes that he was not shown the respect he deserved, despite everything he has done for Portuguese football over the years.

“Cristiano is sad because he wanted things to develop in a completely different way. He felt betrayed, and that makes me sad too. Now they lost in Braga. They suffered a defeat, and that is what they deserve. I was even glad that Portugal lost because they showed no respect for Cristiano,” the footballer’s mother said.

Aveiro was even more emphatic when asked whether Ronaldo’s teammates had treated him appropriately. In her view, the captain received neither support nor recognition, even from the people with whom he shares the national team dressing room.

“No, not one of them respected him. That is how I feel – they did not show him the respect he deserved, not even his teammates,” she added.

Dolores Aveiro also commented on the ceremony organized by the Portuguese Football Federation in Braga. She was not impressed by the way recognition was given to the star, stressing that such a gesture should be made in the footballer’s presence.

“I did not like the ceremony they organized in Braga. A tribute should be paid together with him, not when he is absent. The real recognition will come from Sporting,” said the mother of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, referring to the club where Ronaldo took his first steps in top-level football.

She was also asked about the relationship between Cristiano and Jorge Jesus, but preferred not to go into detail. Her answer was brief and telling of the distance between them: “They are the same as the ones I have with you.”

Dolores Aveiro’s statements reignited the debate over Cristiano Ronaldo’s place in the national team and the treatment of one of the most significant figures in the history of Portuguese football. His mother made it clear that she does not accept the way she believes her son was treated and did not hesitate to publicly express her dissatisfaction.