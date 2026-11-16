Iker Lecuona to replace Bagnaia at Ducati for Portuguese Grand Prix

Iker Lecuona will replace the injured Francesco Bagnaia in the factory Ducati Lenovo team for the Portuguese Grand Prix in MotoGP. The Portuguese round will take place from November 20 to 22 at the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao and will be the 21st and penultimate race of the season.

“The doors of Ducati Lenovo are opening to welcome Iker Lecuona, who will replace Francesco Bagnaia for the Portuguese race,” the Italian team announced.

The 26-year-old Spaniard will take the place of the two-time MotoGP world champion. Lecuona has made five race-weekend appearances in the championship in 2026 with Gresini Racing, and his best result in a main race is seventh place in Hungary. In Qatar, he finished in the top 10 in both the sprint and the Sunday race.

Bagnaia crashed on November 7 in the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix. In the incident, the Italian suffered a double fracture to his right leg, and on November 10 he underwent surgery in Turin.

Ducati confirmed that the rider will not compete in Portugal. His goal is to return for the final race in Valencia, which will take place a week after the event in Portimao. His participation will depend on medical clearance.

Bagnaia is ninth in the overall standings. This season, he has four podium finishes in the main races and won the sprint race at the Czech Grand Prix in June.

In Portugal, Lecuona will share the garage with Marc Marquez, who leads the MotoGP standings. The Spaniard ended the World Superbike Championship season as runner-up with four victories.

This will be Lecuona’s sixth MotoGP appearance in 2026. He will ride the factory “Ducati Desmosedici” in place of Bagnaia, who is expected to leave the official team after the end of the season and move to Aprilia in 2027.