Olympic champion Laura Traats, who was part of Bulgaria’s rhythmic gymnastics group, and her husband Martin Stefanov are going to become parents to a baby girl. The couple shared the happy news during a special garden celebration dedicated to revealing the sex of their first child.

For the emotional moment, the 27-year-old gymnast and her partner had prepared a themed cake covered in white chocolate. When it was cut, the inside revealed sponge cake in a delicate pink color, prompting an outburst of joy among the guests. Immediately afterward, the mother-to-be put on glasses bearing the words “Girl team,” capturing the festive moment.