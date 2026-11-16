Trabzonspor reported a net loss of 1,983,231,658 Turkish lira for the reporting period from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026. This is the amount stated in the company’s financial report, submitted to Turkey’s Public Disclosure Platform.

In the official documents, the financial result is reported in Turkish lira rather than euros. Thus, the stated amount of €35,754,295 does not appear as the reporting currency. The company’s statutory accounting records show a loss of 1,445,406,018.18 Turkish lira. The data have been presented in accordance with Turkish capital markets legislation and the Turkish Financial Reporting Standards.

The loss means that no dividend will be distributed to shareholders for the period. The decision of the board of directors will be submitted for approval at the general meeting scheduled for December 11 in Trabzon.

On the pitch, Trabzonspor are in a better position. The club signed Mohamed Salah on a free transfer in August and offered him a two-year contract. In September, Thomas Reis took charge of the team, having previously managed Bulgaria’s Ludogorets.

“Working with a footballer of his calibre is one of the best things that can happen to a coach,” Reis said of Salah.

Under the German manager, Trabzonspor have won six consecutive matches in the Turkish league. After 11 rounds, the team are second with 25 points, three behind leaders Galatasaray. The information about the winning streak and the standings has been confirmed by Turkish and international sports publications.

Trabzonspor began the main phase of the Conference League with a 4–2 away win over KuPS Kuopio, followed by a 2–0 victory over Hearts. In the third round, the Turkish side lost 1–0 at home to Freiburg.

CSKA are still without a win after their first three matches. The Bulgarian side lost to Monaco and Panathinaikos and drew 2–2 away to Nordsjælland. The match against Trabzonspor will be the fourth for both teams in the tournament and is scheduled for November 26 at 22:00 Bulgarian time.