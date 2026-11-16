Crystal Palace have appointed Thomas Frank as the club’s new manager. The 53-year-old Dane has signed a contract until June 2029 and succeeds Pierre Sage, who was sacked after 16 matches in charge of the London club.

“It is an honour for me to be in charge of this fantastic football club. I am really looking forward to it,” Frank said in his first statement following his appointment. He described Crystal Palace as “an iconic club in England and the Premier League” and added that he would do everything possible to help the players and everyone at the club.

The new manager will begin work in a difficult situation. Crystal Palace are bottom of the Premier League with seven points from their first 10 matches, two points from safety. The team return to league action away to Coventry on November 21. Their opponents are 17th and also have nine points.

Palace also have a commitment in the Europa League. The London side are 21st in the competition’s overall standings and will host Real Sociedad in their next European match on November 26.

Paddy McCarthy will continue to work as assistant manager, while Andy Quy will be the goalkeeping coach. Quy has already been part of Frank’s staff at Brentford. Crystal Palace will announce further additions to the coaching staff at a later stage.

Frank spent seven years at Brentford between 2018 and 2025. Under his leadership, the club won promotion to the Premier League in 2021 for the first time in 74 years, and finished ninth in the top flight in the 2022/23 season.

After Brentford, the Dane took charge of Tottenham in the summer of 2025, but was sacked in February 2026. Before that, he managed Brøndby and Denmark’s youth national teams. With his appointment, Crystal Palace are beginning a new chapter in an attempt to escape the bottom of the Premier League.