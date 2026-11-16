Carlo Ancelotti admitted that his work as Brazil coach is still not enough. The Italian manager spoke ahead of the friendly against Singapore after the five-time world champions lost 3–2 to Japan.

„It is a new project. I really like what we are doing, but I don’t think it is enough. I have to do more, and I will do more“, Ancelotti said, as quoted by „Globo Esporte“.

The coach added that he feels good with the national team, but must work harder to help Brazil return to the level it needs to be at:

„I like being here, I like being with the national team, but I have to improve and work harder to help the team regain its quality.“

Brazil will play its final friendly of the year against Singapore on Tuesday, November 17, at the National Stadium in Singapore. Kick-off is at 7:00 p.m. Bulgarian time.

Ancelotti will not be on the bench because of the suspension he received after the match against Japan. He will be replaced by his assistant Francesco Mauri.

Endrick will start in place of the suspended Raphinha. Ancelotti is also expected to make changes in the other areas of the team, as the match is part of the process of rebuilding and assessing new players.