Dimitar Berbatov is organizing a special charity performance of his show “Berbatov: Decoding” in Sofia. The Christmas edition will take place on 21 December 2026 at 7:00 p.m. at Sofia Theatre, with the net proceeds from ticket sales being donated to the Dimitar Berbatov Foundation in support of talented Bulgarian children.

The performance will be a Sofia preview of the stage project and will be held before a limited audience. Tickets are available through the kupibileti.bg platform.

“This will be a performance in support of talent, inspiration and our children,” Dimitar Berbatov said.

“Berbatov: Decoding” is an original project featuring the personal participation of the former captain of the Bulgarian national football team. The production focuses not only on Berbatov’s famous matches and achievements, but also on the choices, discipline, doubts and difficult moments on the road to professional sport.

The performance is directed by Yana Titova, while the music was created by Vladimir Ampov-Grafa. The project combines theatrical direction, multimedia, lighting and Berbatov’s personal story.

The first performance of the national tour took place on 9 September 2026 in Blagoevgrad. Following appearances in various Bulgarian cities, the project will have a special charity edition in Sofia ahead of the official presentation of the performance in the capital.

The official Sofia premiere is scheduled for 17 October 2027 in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture. Until then, audiences will be able to see “Berbatov: Decoding” in the more limited format of the Christmas performance at Sofia Theatre, while also supporting the development of children who have achieved success in the arts, science and sport.