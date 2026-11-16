Milan are considering signing Real Madrid striker Endrick during the January transfer window. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian club intends to use its connection with former star Kaká to convince the 20-year-old Brazilian to accept a move to “San Siro.”

Kaká has played for both Milan and Real Madrid. This makes him a potential intermediary in talks with Endrick, who still has a long-term contract with the Spanish giants. The striker’s contract runs until 30 June 2030.

According to Italian reports, a loan deal in January is initially being considered, with the player’s future potentially to be negotiated further between the two clubs. Later reports suggest that Milan are preparing a significant budget for their attack, but Endrick is not the only option under consideration.

Endrick joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 and, after a brief loan spell at Olympique Lyon, returned to the Spanish club in the summer of 2026. Real Madrid’s official statistics record seven appearances, one goal and zero assists for him during the 2026/27 season. Other statistical platforms list one assist, creating a discrepancy in the data.

Limited playing time is one of the reasons behind the speculation surrounding his future. Endrick himself said: “I want to play regularly, whether that is at Real Madrid or elsewhere.”

The Brazilian’s market value is estimated at €40 million by Transfermarkt. This figure does not automatically mean that a potential deal would cost that much, as a loan agreement could include a purchase option, bonuses and other conditions.

At present, there has been no official confirmation from Milan or Real Madrid that an agreement has been reached. La Gazzetta dello Sport presents the Rossoneri’s interest as part of their plans for the January window, rather than as a finalized transfer.

The next step will be linked to Real Madrid’s position and the player’s own desire. If the Spanish club allows him to leave in January, Milan may try to accelerate negotiations by involving Kaká in convincing the Brazilian.