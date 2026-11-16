Estonia defeated Bulgaria 2:1 in the final match of Group C/4 in the Nations League. The match was played at the “A. Le Coq Arena” stadium in Tallinn, and the victory was the first for the Estonian national team against Bulgaria in the historical meetings between the two sides.

The hosts took the lead in the 8th minute. Following a set piece for Bulgaria, Estonia launched a quick counterattack, during which Patrik Kristal received the ball on the right, entered the penalty area and put his team ahead with an accurate shot. It was also Estonia’s first goal in a match against Bulgaria.

The Bulgarian team had a chance to equalise early on, while Lukas Petkov attempted a long-range shot.

At the end of the first half, the national team made it 1:1. Andrian Kraev crossed towards the far post, Dimitar Velkovski headed the ball down to Svetoslav Kovachev, who sent it into Karl Hein’s goal with a precise shot in added time.

Estonia took the lead again in the 60th minute. Markus Poom delivered a free-kick, and Kevor Palumets headed the ball home to make it 2:1. Eight minutes later, Mathias Männilaan found himself one-on-one with Plamen Andreev, but the Bulgarian goalkeeper intervened to prevent a third goal.

The first meeting between the two teams in the tournament ended 0:0 in Plovdiv. Following their defeat in Tallinn, Estonia finished the group in second place with 12 points, while Bulgaria remained third with 4 points. UEFA’s official calendar confirms that this was the final match for both teams in Group C/4.