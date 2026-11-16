Dominik Szoboszlai has fully recovered from his knee injury and will be available for Hungary for the decisive match against Northern Ireland. Head coach Marco Rossi announced this ahead of his team’s final Group B2 match in the Nations League.

„He is available, so he will play,“ Rossi said. According to the coach, there were no signs that Hungary’s captain was experiencing any problems during the 2:0 victory over Georgia.

The 26-year-old midfielder sustained the injury during Liverpool’s 3:1 away win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. He started the match at „Selhurst Park,“ but was substituted in the 69th minute. Szoboszlai nevertheless joined up with the Hungary squad, where he underwent additional medical examinations.

On Saturday, the midfielder started in the 2:0 victory over Georgia in Tbilisi and remained on the pitch until the end. He also played a part in the build-up to Barnabás Varga’s second goal.

After the match, Szoboszlai admitted that his fitness had been in doubt until the last moment. „I had only an hour and a half of training behind me. During the warm-up, I was close to saying that I would not play,“ the footballer explained.

Hungary will host Northern Ireland on November 17 in a match that will determine the group winner. Northern Ireland are top with 11 points, while Rossi’s team have 10. A victory for Hungary will secure first place and direct promotion to League A in the next edition of the tournament.

After completing his national-team duties, Szoboszlai will return to Liverpool. On November 22, the Merseyside club will host Manchester United at „Anfield“ in a Premier League match.