Andrian Kraev described Bulgaria’s performance in the 2:1 loss to Estonia in Tallinn as chaotic. The midfielder said that the national team showed two completely different faces in the Nations League match.

„I don’t even know what to think anymore. Everyone wants to, everyone is trying, everyone is doing everything possible to change something. It’s as if we become different people. There is no organization, we play chaotically. Today, the first half was good, we played, and suddenly – we came out for the second half - a complete disaster, nothing like it,“ Kraev said.

Bulgaria conceded first. Patric Kristal scored in the 8th minute after the hosts organized a counterattack. At the end of the first half, Svetoslav Kovachev restored parity. Kraev joined the attack and crossed towards the far post, while Dimitar Velkovski knocked the ball down for the goalscorer.

Estonia secured the victory in the 60th minute. Kevor Palumets headed home a free-kick cross to put the hosts ahead again. The Bulgarian team was unable to respond with a second equalizer and ended the match in defeat.

„I don’t know… We are scraping the bottom, you try, but there is no way out. We have a psychological problem, the results weigh on us. If we have points, we will play more freely, that’s what I think. We concede from a situation that is nothing, then we counterattack, score, and concede from another stupid situation,“ the international added.

The midfielder urged the players not to be influenced by criticism and media pressure, but for each of them to start by assessing their own performance.

„As footballers, some of us more experienced, we must not be influenced by the media or criticism. If each one of us pushes the person next to him and takes personal responsibility, instead of simply drifting along… Everyone must take personal responsibility, look at themselves first, and stop looking at the other person. We are treading water,“ Kraev said.

The loss to Estonia was Bulgaria’s final match in this Nations League cycle. The team coached by Atanas Ribarski was unable to finish the campaign with a positive result.