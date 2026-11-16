Atanas Ribarski described Bulgaria’s performance in the Nations League as negative after the 2:1 defeat to Estonia in Tallinn. The match was the national team’s final game in Group C/4, and the Bulgarian side ended its campaign without a chance of promotion to League B.

Patrik Kristal put the hosts ahead in the eighth minute. Bulgaria equalised in added time at the end of the first half through Svetoslav Kovachev, but Kevor Palumets scored Estonia’s second goal in the 60th minute. The hosts thus won 2:1.

“An unsuccessful campaign for us. A negative performance in all the matches. Perhaps we had individual moments that were positive, but the negative moments prevailed,” Ribarski said after the game.

The coach drew attention to the actions in both penalty areas. According to him, Bulgaria reached dangerous positions often enough, but failed to finish its attacks with shots.

“The goals we conceded are inexplicable at this level. If you concede goals like that, it is difficult to win,” Ribarski commented.

Ribarski made six changes to the starting line-up following the heavy 5:0 defeat to Iceland. Bulgaria began with three centre-backs, while Plamen Andreev started in goal. The starters also included debutant Georgi Lazarov, Valentin Antov, Stefan Velkov, Rosen Bozhinov and Dimitar Velkovski.

“We made six rotations and changed the formation. I think it was successful. We surprised the opponent in the first half,” the coach said. However, he admitted that the team needs to improve its presence in the penalty area and must limit the chances conceded in front of its own goal.

Ribarski also assessed the performances of the young footballers who were given the opportunity to play. He said that their minutes on the pitch could help them at their clubs and turn them into the foundation of the national team in the future.

The specialist’s future at the helm of Bulgaria remains unclear. Ribarski recalled that Bulgarian Football Union president Georgi Ivanov had announced that an option for the national team was being sought.

“Whatever decision is made, it will be the right one,” Ribarski said.