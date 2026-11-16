Germany thrashed the Netherlands 5-0 in their final group-stage match in League A of the Nations League. The game was played at Berlin’s “Olympiastadion”, with the victory sending the Mannschaft to the top of the group.

Derry Scherhant opened the scoring in the 41st minute. The Freiburg winger received the ball from Joshua Kimmich, cut inside and fired with his right foot into the far corner to make it 1-0. It was his first goal for the German national team.

Florian Wirtz doubled Germany’s lead in the 60th minute. The midfielder won the ball from Netherlands captain Denzel Dumfries just outside the penalty area and, with a left-footed shot that took a deflection off the post, made it 2-0.

Just five minutes later, Brajan Gruda delivered a free-kick, and Nico Schlotterbeck headed the ball home for 3-0.

Wirtz was also involved in the fourth goal. In the 71st minute, he passed to Gruda, who advanced down the right and played the ball back to the midfielder. Wirtz struck on the volley to score his second goal of the match.

The final 5-0 scoreline was completed in the 77th minute. Scherhant received the ball on the left inside the penalty area and shot, and after it deflected off the post, Brajan Gruda converted the rebound.

After the fifth goal, Netherlands goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen gathered his teammates in an attempt to respond to the match’s disastrous course.

Germany won the group with 11 points. The Netherlands finished second with the same tally, while Greece also ended on 11 points but remained third because of the worst goal difference in the head-to-head matches between the three teams.