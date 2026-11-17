Germany thrashed the Netherlands 5–0 in Berlin to finish as winners of their Nations League group. Derry Scherhant opened the scoring in the 41st minute, and after the break the hosts turned the match into a one-sided spectacle with goals from Florian Wirtz, Nico Schlotterbeck and Brajan Gruda. Wirtz scored twice – in the 60th and 71st minutes.

Germany, the Netherlands and Greece all finished with 11 points, but the emphatic victory sent Jürgen Klopp’s team to the top of the group. The win was Germany’s biggest against the Netherlands since their 7–0 victory in 1959. Both teams advanced to the quarter-finals, with the draw to be held on Friday. Germany’s possible opponents include Spain and Belgium.

Klopp: The match was exceptional

Jürgen Klopp described the match as “exceptional” and stressed that Germany had faced a strong opponent. In his view, the team needed time to adapt to the Netherlands’ high press, but then began using the available spaces more effectively.

“The match was exceptional, and against a really good opponent. We had to find a way to adapt. After that, we scored incredible goals,” Klopp said.

Speaking to German broadcaster ARD, the coach also said that he had been “shocked by the love” shown to his players when he took charge of the national team. Klopp nevertheless warned that not all problems had been solved and that the strong performance against the Netherlands had set a higher bar for the team.

Wirtz: We wanted to keep attacking

Florian Wirtz, who scored two of the goals, said that Germany had wanted to play on the front foot until the end.

“We want to be a team that plays offensively, scores goals and dominates the opponent. We wanted to keep pressing and score more. We did it perfectly,” Wirtz said.

Scherhant described the evening as unforgettable. The scorer of the opening goal was born in Berlin and said he could not have imagined a better scenario for the match. Kimmich noted that Germany had become braver and more aggressive after the break, which had led to more balls being won in advanced positions.

Xavi: This was shameful

There was a strong reaction in the Netherlands camp. Head coach Xavi Hernández said he was shocked by the result and that the team needed to change its mentality.

“This was shameful and we cannot accept it. Today we were not true to our values. We need to change many things and have players with spirit,” Xavi said.

Captain Denzel Dumfries described the performance as a “collective failure”. He pointed to poor play in duels, lost second balls and excessive space between the lines as the main reasons for the defeat.

Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen also spoke of a problem with intensity and attitude. He told NOS that Germany could have scored not five, but eight goals.

Dutch media: heaviest defeat since 1959

Dutch media used harsh descriptions of the performance in Berlin. “De Telegraaf”, “AD”, “de Volkskrant” and NOS highlighted the humiliating nature of the defeat and the fact that it was the Netherlands’ heaviest loss since 1959. The analyses also noted the contrast between the 7–0 victory over Greece three days earlier and the collapse against Germany.

In Germany, the media focused on the transformation under Klopp, the attacking football and the performances of Wirtz, Scherhant and Gruda. “Süddeutsche Zeitung” described Klopp’s reaction as recognition of the players, but also highlighted his warning that the team still had unresolved problems.

Sources: sueddeutsche.de, videos.sport.sky.de, apnews.com