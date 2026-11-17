Daniil Medvedev began his ATP Finals campaign in Turin with a victory. The Russian defeated home representative Flavio Cobolli 7:6(4), 6:3 in the first match of the “Ivan Lendl” Group. The match lasted 1 hour and 25 minutes.

The first set passed without any breaks of serve. Medvedev put pressure on several of the Italian’s service games, but Cobolli managed to escape and reach a tiebreak. The Russian took an early lead and closed out the set 7:4 on points.

The second set remained level at 3:3. Medvedev, however, secured a break in the seventh game and then consolidated his lead with a convincing service game. He did not allow Cobolli a single break point throughout the match and wrapped it up at 6:3.

“I managed to serve well. This is a very fast indoor surface, so the serve is important,” Medvedev said after the match.

The victory is a successful start for Medvedev on his return to the ATP Finals. He missed last year’s edition, while in 2020 he won the title after victories over Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem.

In his next match, Medvedev will face Carlos Alcaraz. Cobolli, who is competing in the tournament for the first time, will play against Frances Tiafoe. Both matches are part of the group stage, in which the top two players in the final standings advance to the semifinals.