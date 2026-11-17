Lionel Messi is considering legal action against the Argentine Football Association (AFA), seeking to stop the use of his name, image, photographs and videos featuring him for commercial purposes. According to the Argentine newspaper Clarín, the footballer has already hired a legal team, which has prepared an official notice to the governing body.

It is still unclear whether the document has been delivered. Some of Clarín’s sources claim that the AFA has already received it, while others say the text has been prepared but has not been officially sent.

The main reason for the dissatisfaction is the use of Messi’s image in an advertising campaign for an Argentine beer brand during the 2026 World Cup. The forward has a contract with the American brand Michelob Ultra, and according to Clarín’s report, the AFA’s advertisement created a conflict with his personal commercial commitments.

The publication claims that Messi and his family have repeatedly been forced to provide explanations to business partners over actions by the federation that were beyond their control. This is precisely why the footballer wants to limit the AFA’s ability to use his popularity for deals and advertising campaigns.

The tensions are unfolding against the backdrop of investigations into AFA president Claudio Tapia and treasurer Pablo Toviggino. Argentine authorities are examining the alleged movement of funds through foreign companies and the possible diversion of revenues linked to the football association. According to Clarín, between 2021 and 2025, a network of intermediary companies managed more than $300 million in AFA revenues, with the allegations subject to investigation and not constituting established guilt.

Another source of tension is the organization of Messi’s farewell match with the national team. On October 6, 2026, Argentina defeated Benin 3–0 at the Monumental, with Messi scoring the third goal from the penalty spot. The match was his last in the “Gauchos’” shirt after more than two decades with the national team.

According to Clarín, the ceremony was accompanied by technical problems with the sound, lighting and drones, as well as the display of sponsor content during the event. The AFA attributed some of the organizational shortcomings to the host stadium, but River Plate rejected this version.

Messi led Argentina to the world title in 2022 and to two Copa América triumphs. His next return to the Monumental is scheduled for January 19, 2027, when Inter Miami will face River Plate in a friendly match. The organizers describe the game as an opportunity for fans to see the Argentine in Buenos Aires once again.