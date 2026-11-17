Germany completed the Nations League group stage with the best defensive record in League A. The Mannschaft conceded just three goals in its six matches and finished with a goal difference of 11:3.

Germany conceded one goal each in the 1:1 draw with the Netherlands, the 0:1 defeat to Greece and the 3:1 away win over Serbia. In the other three matches, the team kept clean sheets – in the 2:0 victory over Serbia, the 0:0 draw with Greece and the final match against the Netherlands, which they won 5:0.

Germany therefore conceded an average of 0.5 goals per match. By comparison, France and England conceded six goals each in their six matches – twice as many as the German side. The convincing victory over the Netherlands in the final match secured Germany top spot in Group A2.

The 5:0 victory was secured by goals from Derry Scherhant, Florian Wirtz, Nico Schlotterbeck, Wirtz and Brian Gruda, UEFA reported. Germany advance to the knockout stage, with the draw scheduled for 20 November.