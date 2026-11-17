Jurrien Timber has reached an agreement with Arsenal to renew his contract, reports The Athletic. The Dutch defender will sign an improved deal, but the length of the new contract and its financial terms are not yet known. The current contract of the 25-year-old footballer runs until June 2028.

The formal signing is still to come, with Timber himself confirming that negotiations are at an advanced stage. In an interview with ESPN, he said: “I definitely hope to stay there for a longer time.” Asked whether only his signature was needed, the defender answered in the affirmative, but clarified that the deal had not yet been officially completed.

Timber joined Arsenal from Ajax in July 2023. He can play both as a right-back and in central defense. So far, the Dutchman has made 105 appearances and scored 7 goals for the London club. This season, he has featured in 10 matches in all competitions and scored one goal.

The player’s market value is estimated at €70 million by Transfermarkt. Arsenal are consistently seeking to retain their key players, with The Athletic reporting that Declan Rice has also reached an agreement on a new five-year contract with the club. The new agreements for both players are still to be formally completed.