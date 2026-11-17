Milan continue to work actively on the possibility of signing Portuguese defender Gonçalo Inácio from Sporting Lisbon. According to information from “Gazzetta dello Sport”, the Italian giants have stepped up contacts with the Portuguese club’s management, with the aim of completing the deal as early as the January transfer window. Although negotiations have not yet reached the final stage, progress is already being made.

According to the Italian publication, talks between the two sides are developing positively. Milan owner Gerry Cardinale is ready to allocate between €40 million and €45 million for the player’s rights. This is also the financial framework that Sporting president Frederico Varandas has set as a condition for the potential sale of the central defender.

Ruben Amorim has played a significant role in the “Rossoneri’s” interest in Inácio. The coach knows the Portuguese player’s qualities extremely well, having worked with him at Sporting between 2020 and 2024. The specialist holds his abilities in high regard and believes the defender can quickly adapt to his demands and become an important part of the defensive line. This is precisely what makes Inácio one of Milan’s main transfer targets for the second half of the 2026/27 season.

However, the Italian club’s ambitions are not limited solely to signing the Portuguese international. The management is considering another major move to strengthen the defense – the signing of Virgil van Dijk in the summer.

The contract of the Dutch central defender with Liverpool expires at the end of the season, creating the possibility for him to move to “San Siro” without a transfer fee. If both planned moves go through, Amorim could have an exceptionally strong defensive partnership at the heart of his defense.