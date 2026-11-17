Barcelona have included Josko Gvardiol among their main targets for strengthening the defence, Spanish publication “El Nacional” reports. According to the report, the Catalan club sees the 24-year-old Croatia international as a suitable partner for young Pau Cubarsí at the heart of the defence.

Interest in Gvardiol has not been presented as an agreed transfer. “Tportal” уточнява, че към момента няма потвърдени конкретни оферти, а Манчестър Сити не е обявявал намерение да продава защитника. Хърватинът има договор с английския клуб до лятото на 2031 г., след като Манчестър Сити официално съобщи за подписването на нов петгодишен контракт.

Gvardiol moved to the Etihad from RB Leipzig in 2023 for a transfer fee exceeding €90 million. He can play both as a centre-back and as a left-back, and according to “El Nacional”, this tactical versatility is one of the reasons he is being considered a strategic addition for Barcelona.

Gvardiol joined Manchester City at just 21 years of age, but already has three seasons in English football and is an established Croatia international.

In its report, “El Nacional” links Gvardiol’s possible future to the case against Manchester City over breaches of financial rules. On 29 September 2026, the Premier League announced that an independent commission had found serious breaches of the rules over a period of nine seasons, as well as breaches of the obligation to cooperate with the investigation.

However, the sanction has not yet been finally determined. The Premier League said that, following the finding of the breaches, separate proceedings on the punishment would take place, while the club has the right to appeal. The league’s chief executive, Richard Masters, said: “There are elements of the case that still need to be resolved, including, most importantly, what sanction should follow for these breaches.”

“FourFourTwo” reported that the appeal is expected to be heard in December, with a decision potentially being issued in 2027. Manchester City’s possible relegation has been mentioned in the media as a scenario, but no sanction has been imposed and there is no confirmation that Gvardiol will leave the club.

According to “El Nacional”, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Al Nassr could enter the race for the defender’s signature. This means that even if Manchester City decide to sell, Barcelona will have to compete with several financially powerful clubs.