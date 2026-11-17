Alexander Zverev officially received the trophy for finishing the year as No. 1 in the ATP rankings. The award was presented to him by ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi on the centre court at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, where the ATP Finals are being held. The ceremony took place on Monday, November 16.

The German ends 2026 with 9,320 points and tops the year-end rankings for the first time in his career. He is also the first German tennis player to finish a season as world No. 1. At 29 years and 217 days old, Zverev becomes the oldest player to achieve this feat for the first time.

“Being No. 1 at the end of the year is the most special thing. It is the biggest achievement of my career,” Zverev said during the ceremony.

The season also brought the German his first two Grand Slam titles. He won the French Open and later triumphed at the US Open. Zverev also reached the Wimbledon final, where he lost to Jannik Sinner. In Australia, he reached the semi-finals.

The trophy was presented during the ATP Finals, where Zverev is pursuing a third title after his triumphs in 2018 and 2021. The German began his campaign in the John McEnroe Group with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Spain’s Rafael Jodar.

The match was played on Sunday and lasted one hour and 27 minutes. Zverev broke serve once in each set, did not lose his own serve and used his powerful serve and backhand to win his opening match at the tournament.

“I achieved many of the things I wanted to achieve this year,” Zverev said after the win. He added that it was a good start, but he still sees elements of his game that he needs to improve.

Zverev is the fourth active tennis player to finish the year as No. 1 after Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. This is the German’s ninth appearance at the ATP Finals, and his goal in Turin is to win his third title at the tournament.

His next group-stage match is scheduled for Tuesday. Depending on the results in the group, Zverev could move closer to the semi-finals before his final match.

Sources: as.com, skysports.com, houstonchronicle.com