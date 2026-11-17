Andrew Robertson became Scotland’s outright record appearance holder. The defender led the team as captain in the 4–0 defeat to Switzerland on matchday six of the UEFA Nations League group stage. The match in St. Gallen was his 103rd appearance for the national team.

Robertson therefore surpassed Kenny Dalglish, who had held the record with 102 appearances for 40 years. Dalglish made his appearances for Scotland between 1971 and 1986. Robertson equalled his achievement just three days earlier in the 2–0 victory over North Macedonia.

However, the historic evening proved a difficult one for Scotland. Lewis Ferguson scored an own goal in the first half, while after the break Winsley Boteli, Alvin Sánchez and Zeki Amdouni completed the final score. The defeat left Scotland in League B for the next edition of the tournament.

Robertson made his Scotland debut in 2014 in a match against Poland. Twelve years later, he is now the player with the most appearances for the country’s men’s team.

“Kenny will always be at the top for me, and I don’t think that will change,” Robertson told Sky Sports before the record-breaking match. He added that he did not want Dalglish’s importance to Scottish football to be forgotten.

Scotland’s next matches will be in March 2027. The Nations League play-offs and quarter-finals are scheduled for then, with Scotland’s participation depending on the final tournament allocation.