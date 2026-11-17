The score is 1:1, the final minute is approaching, and a draw will send France to the World Cup. Then Bulgaria finds its moment. On November 17, 1993, Emil Kostadinov scores his second goal at the Parc des Princes and secures the 2:1 victory that sends the national team to the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

The decisive match is the final one for both teams in qualifying Group 6. France needs only a draw, while Bulgaria must win away from home. The match in Paris is played in front of 48,402 spectators, and the hosts make the more confident start.

In the 32nd minute, Eric Cantona opens the scoring after an attack that began with a cross from Jean-Pierre Papin.

Bulgaria’s response comes quickly. In the 37th minute, Krasimir Balakov takes a corner, and Emil Kostadinov rises above the defense and heads the ball past Bernard Lama. Until the end of the match, France retains its advantage in the standings but fails to score the goal that would end Bulgaria’s hopes.

Manager Dimitar Penev relies on a lineup featuring Borislav Mihaylov, Emil Kremenliev, Trifon Ivanov, Petar Hubchev, Tsanko Tsvetanov, Zlatko Yankov, Krasimir Balakov, Yordan Lechkov, Lyuboslav Penev, Hristo Stoichkov and Emil Kostadinov.

In the final minutes, the tension in the stadium rises as the French try to hold on to the draw.

The final attack changes history

Shortly before the end, David Ginola wins a free kick deep in the Bulgarian half. Instead of holding on to the ball, the France forward sends in a cross, but Bulgaria wins possession and organizes a counterattack. Emil Kremenliev passes to Lyuboslav Penev, who sends Kostadinov through. The forward shoots from a tight angle and the ball finds its way into Lama’s goal in the 90th minute.

Nikolay Kolev-Michmana utters the phrase “God is Bulgarian!” The line remains associated with one of the most memorable moments in the history of Bulgarian football.

The victory sends Bulgaria to the World Cup finals for the sixth time. Several months later, Dimitar Penev’s team reaches fourth place in the United States after eliminating Mexico and Germany and advancing to the semifinals. The beginning of that journey, however, is in Paris, in the final seconds of the match against France.

“The French were so frightened that they were playing with their buttocks clenched,” Hristo Stoichkov later said, describing the tension in the match. According to him, France played for a draw, while Bulgaria pursued victory until the final attack.