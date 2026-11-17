CSKA plans to sign four footballers during the winter transfer window, with strengthening the wings being the club’s most urgent task. According to information from Sportal, citing „Tema Sport“, Markus Gisdol has insisted on two new attacking options on the flanks to increase the speed and competition within the squad. The names of the targeted players have not yet been announced.

The German coach is building CSKA around an aggressive press, a high tempo and direct attacks. However, the lack of enough traditional wingers limits his options and forces him to use players from other positions on both flanks. During his presentation as the new head coach of the „Reds“, Gisdol said:

„I have worked with Ralf Rangnick, and I like his idea of football. Direct football in which the team keeps possession and dictates events.“

Leo Pereira’s injury has proved to be a serious problem for the coach. The Brazilian suffered an adductor injury before the away match against Nordsjælland, and examinations carried out in Germany showed that his recovery would be a lengthy one. According to Sportal, he is expected to miss at least nine more matches, including games at the beginning of the spring half-season.

Thus, according to the published information, Mohamed Brahimi remains the only available traditional winger in the squad. Kevin Dodaj and Alejandro Piedrahita, who could also have provided width in attack, were sent out on loan in the summer.

Alongside the search for two wingers, CSKA is also working on signing a young Bulgarian footballer born after 1 January 2006. The aim is for him to adapt to the first team in the spring and become a genuine option from the 2027/28 season, when a requirement for a homegrown player under the age of 21 in the starting line-up is expected to be introduced.

At present, Alex Tunchеv and Vasil Kaymakanov meet this requirement. The club wants to have at least one more option so that it does not depend solely on them in the event of injuries, suspensions or a dip in form. The fourth planned signing has not been specified in the published information.