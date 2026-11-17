Former Levski footballer Fabio Lima played a key role in Juventude’s major success as the team secured its return to Brazil’s top flight. The team defeated Botafogo SP 2-0 to secure a place in Serie A in front of the packed stands at the “Alfredo Jaconi” Stadium.

The hosts took to the field with a clear objective: to win the match, as only three points could guarantee them the much-desired promotion among the country’s best teams. The game was fiercely contested, but in the 57th minute Fabio Lima proved to be the right man for Juventude.

The Brazilian winger capitalized on a close-range opportunity and sent the ball into the opponent’s net, giving his team an extremely important advantage. Emotions boiled over after the goal and Lima celebrated wildly, taking off his shirt and climbing onto the fence in front of the fans. He was shown a yellow card for his actions.

It was the former Levski player’s fifth goal in the league this season, in which he has already made 33 appearances.

We remind you that Lima left “Gerena” at the beginning of February, bringing an end to his two-year spell with the “Blues.” His time at the Bulgarian club failed to live up to expectations, despite the Brazilian being among the highest-paid footballers in the squad. During his time at Levski, he managed to score just four goals.

Before arriving in Bulgaria, Fabio Lima represented the Brazilian clubs Perilima, Campinense and ABC. Now he has once again attracted attention in his homeland, helping Juventude achieve one of its most important goals.