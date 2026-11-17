Eight matches will bring the Nations League group stage to a close. All games kick off at 21:45 Bulgarian time, with the most eagerly anticipated fixtures being Wales – Portugal, Denmark – Norway and Hungary – Northern Ireland.

Portugal looking for a point in Cardiff

Portugal visit Wales in a decisive match from League A Group 4. The Iberians need a draw to secure top spot. However, the team go into the match after a heavy 1:4 defeat to Denmark.

Denmark will host Norway in the other group fixture. The match will determine who finishes second. Denmark boosted their chances after beating Portugal, while Norway defeated Wales 3:1 in the previous round.

Northern Ireland have the edge against Hungary

In Budapest, Hungary will face Northern Ireland in a match that could change the standings in League B Group 2. The visitors have the advantage ahead of the final round, and a draw will be enough for them to retain their position.

The hosts also have an injury concern. Dominik Szoboszlai's participation is in doubt. The Liverpool midfielder is one of the key figures in Hungary's squad.

Ireland host Kosovo in another League B fixture. The hosts need a win, while Kosovo can achieve their objective with a draw. Ukraine and Georgia will determine the distribution of the places at the bottom of Group 2, with Ukraine avoiding last place with a draw.

Austria have already won their group

Israel host Austria in League B Group 3. Austria have already secured top spot, while the match is Israel's last chance to improve their position. Ralf Rangnick is expected to make changes to the lineup because their final position has already been secured.

In Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina will play against Romania. The hosts are firmly in second place in League B Group 4, while Romania will try to avoid finishing last.

The final fixture on the schedule is Poland – Sweden. Sweden have already secured first place in the group, while Poland will rely on home advantage.