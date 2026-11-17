Sport Republic is the company Lokomotiv Plovdiv has approached about a potential acquisition or taking over the club’s financing, reports Tema Sport. The name of the British investment fund was not mentioned in the official statement by the “black-and-whites”, but from “Lauta” confirmed that talks are being held with potential new owners.

“We would like to inform you that serious talks are currently being held with potential new owners of PFC Lokomotiv Plovdiv,” the club stated.

More than 90% of Lokomotiv’s shares are still owned by Hristo Krusharski. In September, he withdrew from financing the team, and the club is looking for an investor to provide the necessary funding and take responsibility for its future. The management has not announced specific financial parameters or a deadline for concluding the talks.

Sport Republic became known in Bulgaria through its interest in Levski. In November 2025, the company sent an official inquiry about acquiring a controlling stake in the capital club. On December 18 of the same year, it was announced that the talks had ended without a deal being finalized. The reason cited was a discrepancy over how Levski would fit into Sport Republic’s model for managing a network of clubs.

The company is the majority owner of English club Southampton, Turkish club Göztepe and French club Valenciennes. In 2026, Malta’s Zabbar St Patrick was also added to the portfolio associated with the group. Sport Republic operates a model involving stakes in several football clubs and a common sporting and investment structure.

According to Tema Sport, Sport Republic has said it will consider Lokomotiv Plovdiv’s proposal, but has concerns related to its relationship with Hristo Krusharski and a possible discrepancy between the initially discussed price and the final one.

A similar problem arose during the talks with Milo Borisov in the summer. According to media reports, he reached an agreement in principle on a certain sum, but the terms were changed during the final discussions. No deal was reached. Subsequently, Borisov was linked to interest in city rivals Botev Plovdiv, but there too, any final acquisition must be distinguished from media expectations and unconfirmed predictions.

Before that, investors from Japan and France had expressed interest in Lokomotiv Plovdiv. The Japanese company with which talks were held during the summer did not reach an agreement with the club. At this stage, Sport Republic remains only a potential candidate, and no change in the ownership of the “black-and-whites” has been officially announced.