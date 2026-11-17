The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 135-123 on the road and returned to first place in the NBA's Eastern Conference. The win improved the team's record to 12-3, while Brooklyn fell to 3-10 and occupies 13th place in the East.

Joel Embiid led all scorers for the winners with 37 points – his season high. The center made 13 of 22 field-goal attempts, two three-pointers and nine of 10 free throws.

Jalen Brown matched his best scoring performance of the season with 31 points and added 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the campaign. He also recorded four assists, one steal and one block.

However, the closing stages of the game were overshadowed by his condition. Brown suffered a cut on his head in a collision with Julius Randle during the fourth quarter and left the court. After receiving medical attention, he returned with a bandage, but was taken out of the game again several minutes later.

Philadelphia built a lead in the first half, scoring 78 points. Tyrese Maxey contributed 24 points and 9 assists, while VJ Edgecombe added 14 points and 9 rebounds.

The Nets tried to get back into the game after cutting the deficit in the third quarter, but the visitors maintained control in the final minutes. Embiid hit a three-pointer late in the game to give Philadelphia another boost to its lead.

For Brooklyn, Julius Randle finished with 33 points and 6 rebounds. Michael Porter Jr. added 25 points and 6 rebounds, while Nolan Traore recorded 23 points and 4 assists.

Philadelphia earned its third consecutive victory and moved ahead of the Boston Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference. The 76ers' next game is against Orlando on Wednesday.