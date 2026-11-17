With a broad smile and the cloudy peaks of the Andes behind her, Antonela Roccuzzo shared images from her visit to Machu Picchu. Lionel Messi’s wife explored the ancient Inca citadel during a trip to Peru and shared her impressions on Instagram.

„I still don’t have the words to describe this place. What a wonder, Peru,“ Roccuzzo wrote alongside the photos from the archaeological complex.

The 38-year-old Roccuzzo also visited Cusco, the Moray archaeological site, the Maras salt terraces and the Sacred Valley of the Incas. According to „Clarín“, the trip was connected to a commitment with the jewellery brand Tiffany & Co.

She reached Machu Picchu by tourist train. In the published images, she poses in front of the citadel’s stone walls and green slopes, dressed in a black-and-white ensemble, with a hat and sunglasses.

Machu Picchu is an ancient Inca city built in the 15th century in the Andes. The complex is located at an altitude of around 2,430 metres and is among the most visited historical sites in South America.

In 2007, Machu Picchu was chosen as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. „Radio Mitre“ notes that Roccuzzo visited the site without Lionel Messi, who was busy with his professional duties at Inter Miami.

Roccuzzo’s post prompted numerous comments and reactions. Some of her followers highlighted the landscape and atmosphere of the ancient city, while others drew attention to the photos and her choice of outfit for the visit.