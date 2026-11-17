Over the past three years (2024–2026), Bulgaria's national football team has gone through one of the darkest periods in its more than century-long history. Instead of signs of stabilization, the “Lions” have accumulated a series of heavy thrashings, negative records and historic first defeats against teams that until recently did not represent a serious obstacle.

The Black Series by Year

Northern Ireland – Bulgaria 5:0 (15 October 2024, Nations League) At Windsor Park in Belfast, Bulgaria suffered its heaviest defeat in five years (since the 0:6 loss to England in Sofia in 2019). A hat-trick by Isaac Price, an own goal by goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov, a goal by Josh Magennis and a missed penalty by captain Kiril Despodov turned the evening into a complete catastrophe.

Greece – Bulgaria 4:0 (10 June 2025, friendly match) The huge difference in class was already evident in the summer fixtures, even against regional opponents, as our southern neighbors comfortably thrashed the national team with four unanswered goals.

Bulgaria – Turkey 1:6 (11 October 2025, 2026 World Cup qualifiers) In front of around 20,000 spectators at the Vasil Levski National Stadium, the “Lions” suffered the second-heaviest home defeat in their history after the 0:6 loss to England. Turkey literally strolled across the pitch and scored six goals in Sofia, turning the match into one of the most shameful moments in front of a home crowd.

Spain – Bulgaria 4:0 (14 October 2025, 2026 World Cup qualifiers) Just three days after the collapse against Turkey, another heavy defeat followed in Valladolid. Against the European champions, Bulgaria put up a “football resistance,” while the statistics after the first four matches in the qualifying group became alarming – 0 points and as many as 16 goals conceded.

Bulgaria – Luxembourg 1:2 (26 September 2026, Nations League) The start of the Nations League campaign at Hristo Botev Stadium in Plovdiv brought a shocking home defeat to Luxembourg – a symbolic blow that showed the line between “traditional” and “small” football nations had already been erased at Bulgaria's expense.

Iceland – Bulgaria 3:0 and Bulgaria – Iceland 0:5 (3 October and 13 November 2026, Nations League) After the emphatic 0:3 defeat in Reykjavik came the historic humiliation in Plovdiv. With a hat-trick by Andri Gudjohnsen, Iceland inflicted the first 0:5 home defeat in the 102-year history of the Bulgarian national team and the third-heaviest defeat at home overall, forcing the Bulgarian Football Union leadership to issue an official apology.

Estonia – Bulgaria 2:1 (16 November 2026, Nations League) In the final match of the group stage at A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Bulgaria suffered its first-ever defeat to Estonia and finished third in Group L with just 4 points and a 4:12 goal difference.

Summary of the Most Painful Defeats (2024–2026)

What Do These Results Show?

2024: The Belfast Nightmare and the Collapse in the Nations League2025: Thrashings in Friendly Matches and a Rout in the World Cup Qualifiers2026: Historic Negative Records in Plovdiv and Tallinn15.10.2024 Nations League Northern Ireland – Bulgaria 5:0 Heaviest defeat in 5 years 10.06.2025 Friendly match Greece – Bulgaria 4:0 Complete helplessness against a Balkan rival 11.10.2025 World Cup qualifiers Bulgaria – Turkey 1:6 Second-heaviest home defeat in history 14.10.2025 World Cup qualifiers Spain – Bulgaria 4:0 16 goals conceded in the first 4 group matches 26.09.2026 Nations League Bulgaria – Luxembourg 1:2 Home defeat to a former underdog 13.11.2026 Nations League Bulgaria – Iceland 0:5 First 0:5 home defeat in the 102-year history 16.11.2026 Nations League Estonia – Bulgaria 2:1 Historic first defeat to Estonia

The series from 2024 to 2026 clearly proves that heavy defeats are no longer isolated incidents against world powers such as Spain, but a systematic phenomenon against teams of medium and low European stature such as Northern Ireland, Luxembourg, Iceland and Estonia. The collapse in confidence, chronic defensive errors and lack of competitiveness have pushed Bulgaria into the fourth pot ahead of the draw for the Euro 2028 qualifiers and turned every subsequent campaign into a battle for survival rather than qualification.