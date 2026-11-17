Dani Alves said that his time in prison had changed his life and guided him toward evangelical faith. The former Barcelona footballer published an emotional message in which he described himself as a man who had lived for a long time in a spiritual prison, even though he had formally been free.

“I lived 40 years in prison, but it was precisely in prison that I was truly set free. I was shackled by sin, my mistakes and a life that looked free from the outside, but had chains on the inside,” Alves wrote.

According to the Brazilian, it was behind bars that he discovered Jesus. Alves claims that his faith gave him a freedom he had never known before, and that it does not depend on the place where a person is, but on “who rules his heart.”

The message came after his split from Joana Sanz

The publication came after the confirmed split between Alves and model Joana Sanz. The two had been married for nine years, no longer live together and are in the process of divorcing.

Sanz said that the former footballer’s religious devotion was among the reasons for the end of their relationship. In response to a question on social media, she wrote: “We have been separated for some time, precisely for that reason.” The model added that she was not a believer and that Alves’s behavior was distancing her even further from religion.

Following her statement, Alves also published a biblical passage about God’s revelation and seeking God with all one’s heart. The Spanish newspaper Ara reported that in another post the former defender had presented Jesus as his only constant support during his time in prison.

14 months behind bars

Alves spent 14 months in prison in Spain after being detained in January 2023. He was released in March 2024 on bail of 1 million euros.

In March 2025, the appellate court in Catalonia overturned his conviction. The judges ruled that the evidence was insufficient to rebut the presumption of innocence.

Before the legal case, Alves was among the most decorated footballers in the world. With Barcelona, he won the Champions League three times and six Spanish league titles. The Brazilian also has two Copa América titles and an Olympic gold medal with the national team.

Sources: uol.com.br, es.ara.cat, apnews.com