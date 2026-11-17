Former Chernomorets goalkeeper Kostadin Kostenski has died. His heart stopped after a heart attack, FC Chernomorets 1919 announced.

Kostenski was a product of the Burgas club’s youth academy. In the late 1980s, he came to the attention of the coaching staff of the men’s team and guarded the goal in a number of professional football matches.

His entire career was spent at Chernomorets. Kostenski remained loyal to the club where he took his first steps and was remembered as one of the talented goalkeepers to emerge from the Burgas academy.

“Let us remember him fondly. May God grant peace to his soul,” FC Chernomorets 1919 wrote.

Kostenski’s death comes just days after the passing of Drajo Stoyanov – another iconic goalkeeper associated with the history of Chernomorets and Neftochimic.

Stoyanov died on November 13 at the age of 73 after suffering a second stroke. He began his career at Chernomorets, played six seasons for the “Sharks,” and then guarded Neftochimic’s goal for ten years. He made a record 277 appearances in Group B for the “Sheikhs.”

The two deaths occurred within just a few days of each other and left the Burgas football community without two of the goalkeepers who linked their names to the history of local football.