Nikola Tsolov was the initial favorite for a race seat at Racing Bulls for the 2027 season, but Liam Lawson’s strong performances changed the decision. This is claimed by Dutch journalist Jacky Martens of “De Limburger”, who commented on the choice on the Paddock Access podcast.

Racing Bulls confirmed on November 12 that Lawson and Arvid Lindblad would retain their seats for the following season. Shortly afterwards, it became clear that Tsolov would be a reserve driver for both Racing Bulls and Red Bull’s senior team.

“If you had asked me a few months ago, I would have said that the seat belonged to Tsolov. It was almost decided that Lawson’s contract would not be extended and that the Bulgarian would be in the car from next year,” Martens said.

According to him, the change came because of Lawson’s performances at a time when the New Zealander was under serious pressure for his seat. The journalist pointed out that the driver continued to show consistency and avoid mistakes in a series of races.

Martens also claims that Alan Permane took a firm position in support of Lawson. According to the journalist, the Racing Bulls team principal believed that the New Zealander’s experience gave the team a better chance in the battle for fifth place in the constructors’ championship and the financial income associated with it. This assessment is presented as Martens’ explanation, rather than as official confirmation of the team’s internal discussions.

Formula 1’s official analysis identifies Lawson’s results as a key factor in the decision. The New Zealander scored 89 points during the season and helped Racing Bulls secure fifth place in the constructors’ standings, 45 points ahead of Alpine.

Lawson scored points in 15 of the 20 races during the year. Some of them came during his three starts as a replacement for the injured Isack Hadjar at Red Bull. The Faenza-based team has never finished higher than fifth in its 20-year history.

Permane also said back in October that Racing Bulls had to choose between three strong candidates for two seats. At the time, he described Lawson and Lindblad as “fantastic drivers,” while calling Tsolov a Formula 2 talent waiting for an opportunity to make his debut.

The Bulgarian is completing his first full season in Formula 2 with six wins and second place in the standings, with two rounds remaining. He has already driven a Racing Bulls car in the first free practice session for the Mexican Grand Prix, where he finished 12th.

In 2027, Tsolov will work on the simulator, take part in tests with older cars, and receive opportunities in free practice sessions and tire testing. Red Bull described his role as part of the preparation for a future Formula 1 debut, but did not specify a timeframe for a race seat.