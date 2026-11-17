Fernando Alonso will return to the Dakar Rally in 2027, Aston Martin has confirmed. The two-time Formula 1 world champion will spearhead the British manufacturer’s factory debut in the toughest rally-raid event, driving one of three Dreadnought cars developed jointly with Prodrive.

The 49th edition of the Dakar will take place from January 9 to 23, 2027. The route will pass through Portugal and Morocco after the race was moved from Saudi Arabia. According to the organisers, the event will feature a prologue and 12 stages covering a total distance of 7,824 kilometres. Of that distance, 4,341 kilometres will be timed.

Aston Martin’s line-up also includes two major names in rally-raid. Alonso will be joined by nine-time world rally champion Sébastien Loeb, who will make his 11th Dakar start and continues to pursue his first victory in the event.

The third driver is Brazil’s Lucas Moraes. He won the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship in 2025, and in 2023 he finished on the podium on his Dakar debut.

Alonso’s co-driver will once again be Marc Coma. The Spaniard has five Dakar victories in the motorcycle category and already worked with Alonso during his first appearance in the event in 2020.

On his debut with Toyota in 2020, Alonso finished 13th overall. His strongest result was second place in the eighth stage, which remains his best finish in an individual stage of the event.

His return will coincide with the continuation of his Formula 1 career. “After deciding to continue racing in Formula 1 with Aston Martin, I carefully considered the Dakar. In the end, the decision became easy – I wanted to fully embrace the challenge and compete in Formula 1 and the Dakar in the same year,” Alonso told Motorsport.com.

The Spaniard added that the 2020 event had been one of the toughest and most enjoyable experiences of his career. He identified the renewed partnership with Coma and the presence of Loeb and Moraes as important elements in preparing the new project.

For Aston Martin, Dakar 2027 will be its first factory rally-raid programme. The Dreadnought has been created as a racing machine based on the project with which Prodrive competed with Dacia, but it will receive new bodywork and branding from the British manufacturer.