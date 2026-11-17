Stefani Stoeva and Gabriela Stoeva began their participation in the „World Tour Super 500“ badminton tournament in Hong Kong with a victory. The Bulgarian sixth seeds defeated Japan's Nanako Hara and Riko Kiyose 21:9, 21:19 in 36 minutes.

The five-time European champions controlled the match from the start and did not allow their opponents a chance to force a deciding third game. The Stoeva sisters won the first game convincingly, 21:9, before closing out the match at 21:19 in the second.

With the victory, the Bulgarian pair advanced to the round of 16 of the tournament, which is part of the BWF World Tour Super 500 series and has a prize fund of 500,000 dollars.

In their next match on November 18, Stefani and Gabriela Stoeva will face the winners of the match between Japan's Sumite Nakade and Miyu Takahashi and Taiwan's Ya Ching Hsu and Yu-Hsuan Sung. Victory in that match will secure a place in the quarterfinals.