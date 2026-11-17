Businessman Milo Borisov confirmed that negotiations are under way for the acquisition of Botev Plovdiv, but clarified that no concrete deal has yet been reached.

“There are negotiations, but nothing concrete. Negotiations are still ongoing,” Borisov said during a press conference in Sofia.

His comment comes amid reports that he could acquire the shares of the Plovdiv-based club. On November 12, Sportal reported that the deal had been finalized, citing TrafficNews. Borisov’s words, however, indicate that the talks are continuing and that no confirmed transfer of ownership has taken place so far.

As early as November 8, Botev Plovdiv executive director Kristian Raychev said that the club was negotiating with a potential investor, but declined to disclose his name. He уточнил that the information would be made public if concrete progress was made.

The issue of Botev Plovdiv’s future arose following the death of the club’s former financial benefactor, Iliyan Filipov. His heirs announced that they would not take over the management and financing of the team, which led to a search for a new investor.

In October, representatives of Milo Borisov examined the club’s financial and administrative situation, TrafficNews reported. Subsequently, various versions emerged in the media regarding the size of the businessman’s potential involvement and the possible terms of a future deal, but no officially confirmed conditions have been announced.

Borisov spoke about Botev Plovdiv during the presentation of the new strategic partnership between the Bulgarian Basketball Federation and his betting company. The cooperation is aimed at supporting the men’s and women’s national teams.

At present, no deadline has been given for the completion of the negotiations over Botev Plovdiv. The next official information is expected once a concrete agreement is reached between the parties.