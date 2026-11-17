An unnamed Real Oviedo supporter has been sentenced to 11 months in prison for racist gestures and noises directed at Kylian Mbappé during the match against Real Madrid in August 2025. The sentence is suspended and will not be served if the convicted person complies with the ban on attending La Liga stadiums for two years and does not approach the French striker. He must also pay a fine of €1,440.

The ruling was issued by the Second Chamber of the Provincial Court of Asturias. The case concerns a hate crime under Article 510.2.a of the Spanish Penal Code. In addition to the prison sentence and fine, the court imposed a ban on engaging in educational, teaching, sports or leisure activities for a period of three years and 11 months.

La Liga filed the complaint in the case, while Real Madrid later joined the proceedings. One of the pieces of evidence presented was an expert lip-reading analysis, which helped establish the insults and gestures directed from the stands. La Liga said that the convicted person had admitted his guilt, while the court considered his state of intoxication to be a mitigating circumstance.

“This demonstrates La Liga’s commitment to fighting racism and protecting the values of respect in sport,” the organization said.

The incident took place on August 24, 2025, at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium in Oviedo. Real Madrid won 3–0, with Mbappé scoring twice and Vinícius Júnior completing the final score. After the match, La Liga referred the case to the competent authorities, and in September 2025 the police detained a supporter over allegedly racist actions from the stands.

According to La Liga, this is the 12th racism conviction connected to a Spanish professional football match secured by the organization. The series began in June 2024 with the conviction of three supporters for racist insults directed at Vinícius Júnior during the Valencia–Real Madrid match.