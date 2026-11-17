Alex Márquez will return to the track for the Portuguese Grand Prix in MotoGP. The Gresini team confirmed that the Spaniard will compete in the race at the Portimão circuit from November 20 to 22 and will once again be teammates with Fermín Aldeguer.

Márquez missed the previous round in Qatar after bringing forward by one month an operation originally planned for the end of the season. The decision was prompted by ongoing problems with his right shoulder, which began after the heavy crash at the Catalan Grand Prix in May.

In Madrid, fixation material was removed from the rider’s right collarbone, a procedure was performed on his left arm, and arthroscopic surgery was carried out on his right shoulder. According to MotoGP, his recovery proceeded without any additional complications.

Before the operation, Márquez had been using painkillers and injections in order to continue racing. After finishing third at the Malaysian Grand Prix, he explained to Spanish sports daily AS why he had chosen not to start in Qatar.

“At this moment, in the physical condition I am in, it is impossible for me to do three races in a row,” Márquez said.

At Sepang, the Spaniard took pole position and finished third in Sunday’s race. Despite the result, he said that the pain had limited movement in his arm and his normal physical preparation between starts. Márquez also told AS that had he competed in Qatar, he would probably have retired after the first few laps of free practice.

His return in Portugal will be his first race after the surgery. The Portuguese Grand Prix is the penultimate round on the MotoGP calendar for the season, with the finale to be held in Valencia on November 29.