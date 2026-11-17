Brazil thrashed Singapore 7:0 in a friendly match at the National Stadium in Kallang. Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick in 21 minutes, while the South Americans secured their convincing victory with four goals in the first half and three more after the break.

The Real Madrid forward started as a starter and opened the scoring in the ninth minute. Vinicius controlled Bruno Guimaraes' pass in the penalty area, got past a defender and sent the ball into the bottom-right corner.

Six minutes later, Endrick found Vinicius in the penalty area, and the Brazilian finished the attack with a low shot to make it 0:2. In the 21st minute, he completed his hat-trick after a pass from Estevao and a shot into the empty net.

Endrick extended the lead to 0:4 in the 31st minute. Shortly before the end of the first half, Estevao also found the net, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR review for an attacking foul.

Estevao nevertheless got his name on the scoresheet at the start of the second half. He controlled the ball after a deflection and shot from the edge of the penalty area, with his effort hitting the inside of the left post before going in to make it 0:5.

In the 54th minute, Ryan missed the chance to score after sending the ball against the crossbar. Twelve minutes later, however, the forward was given another opportunity and scored Brazil's sixth goal.

The final 0:7 was completed in the 74th minute. Raul bin Suhaimi put the ball into his own net.

Vinicius was substituted around the hour mark. Just three days earlier, he had scored both of Brazil's goals in their 3:2 defeat by Japan.