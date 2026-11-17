On November 17, 2026, it will be 10 years since the official opening of the National Football Base – one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the history of Bulgarian football and the home of Bulgaria’s national teams.

On the same date in 2016, the modern sports complex opened its doors with an official ceremony attended by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, representatives of FIFA, President Borislav Mihaylov, the leadership of the Bulgarian Football Union and a number of legends.

The opening date was not chosen by chance. It was on November 17, 23 years earlier, that Bulgaria recorded its historic victory over France in Paris, paving the way for the unforgettable American summer of 1994.

Built with the support of FIFA and UEFA, the base provides modern facilities for the preparation, recovery and development of Bulgaria’s national teams. The complex features three football pitches, a multifunctional sports hall, a fitness and recovery centre, hotel facilities and an administrative building for the Bulgarian Football Union.

Over the past decade, the complex has established itself as the main training centre for Bulgaria’s national squads, a venue for training camps, football initiatives, educational programmes and international matches.