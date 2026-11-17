Irish boxer Lee Reeves has died at the age of 31 after spending around three months in a medically induced coma. He suffered serious injuries in his last professional bout in August, and died on Monday in the presence of his family.

Reeves faced fellow Irishman Gary Cully in a bout for the vacant BUI Celtic super-lightweight title. He was knocked down twice in the 10th round, after which he was knocked out and carried out of the ring on a stretcher.

The boxer's death was announced by his friend and trainer, Jonathan O'Brien, who dedicated an emotional message to him.

“Goodbye, son, sleep peacefully. You fought so hard until the end. We love you so much,” O'Brien wrote.

Gary Cully also paid tribute to his opponent. The two had known each other since the years when they competed in amateur tournaments.

“What a character and what a gentleman. There was always nothing but respect between us. I can't believe I'm writing this. Rest in peace, brother,” Cully said.

Born in Limerick, Reeves, known by the nickname “El Champo,” began his professional career in 2018. He won 16 of his 18 professional bouts.

The boxer was also known outside the sport. In 2023, he took part in the BBC television reality show “Survivor,” and later became an ambassador for the organisation Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention, which works to prevent suicide and raise awareness of mental health.

“Limerick is a very dark place tonight because of Lee's loss,” said councillor and family friend Catherine Slattery. According to her, Reeves was not only a successful boxer but also someone who spoke openly about mental health and its impact on young people.