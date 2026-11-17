Exactly 33 years after the historic victory over France at the “Parc des Princes”, Hristo Stoichkov said he believes Bulgarian football will enjoy more great nights. On November 17, 1993, Bulgaria won 2–1 in Paris and qualified for the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

“The beginning of our incredible fairy tale has reached Christ’s age! Yes, 33 years have passed since that magical night at the “Parc des Princes”! Few people believed in us, but we were all convinced that we would beat France,” Stoichkov wrote in a message distributed by BGNES.

The legendary striker added that he expects Bulgarian football to find its way back to success. “I sincerely believe that there will be more such fairy-tale nights and that Bulgarian football will find the light at the end of the tunnel again! Our players need to believe in themselves instead of thinking that we are underdogs in every match,” Stoichkov said.

The match on November 17, 1993, remains one of the most memorable in the history of the national team. France took the lead through Éric Cantona in the 32nd minute, but Emil Kostadinov equalized five minutes later. In the final minute, Kostadinov scored his second goal and sent Bulgaria to the 1994 World Cup.

The victory at the “Parc des Princes” marked the beginning of Bulgaria’s most successful performance at a World Cup. In the United States, the team coached by Dimitar Penev reached the semifinals and finished fourth.

Stoichkov was one of the key figures in the 1994 squad, and at the end of the same year he won the Ballon d’Or. Three decades later, he used the anniversary of Kostadinov’s goal to send a message to the current generation: confidence and belief in their own abilities were among the reasons for the success in Paris.