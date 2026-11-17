Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde. According to Corriere dello Sport, the French club are monitoring the situation surrounding the Spain international, for whom Barcelona will demand at least €40 million.

Interest in Balde is linked to PSG coach Luis Enrique. The two know each other from the time when the Spanish specialist was head coach of the national team. Balde has made seven appearances for Spain, four of them under Enrique.

The defender has been a substitute at Barcelona since the start of the season. Coach Hansi Flick has used João Cancelo and Xavi Espart in the position, although both normally play as right-backs.

Balde is a product of the “La Masia” academy and gradually established himself in the Catalan club’s first team after being promoted to the senior squad in 2022. He made his Barcelona debut as early as 2021, and the following season he was given a more prominent role in the team.

Paris Saint-Germain are not the only club interested in Balde. According to the Italian publication, Milan and Monaco are also in the race. Information about a possible transfer remains at the level of interest, with no reports of an agreement between Barcelona and any of the candidates.

Barcelona value the defender’s rights at a minimum of €40 million. Italian reports indicate that the Catalan club are also considering a loan deal, but the final decision on Balde’s future is yet to be made.