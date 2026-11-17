Alexander Vezenkov and Cody Miller-McIntyre will be in Bulgaria’s squad for the home game against Denmark on November 26 at “Arena 8888 Sofia”. The two will arrive in Sofia immediately after Olympiacos’ EuroLeague game against Hapoel Tel Aviv, traveling on the Israeli team’s plane. The news was confirmed by head coach Lyubomir Minchev and Bulgarian Basketball Federation president Konstantin Papazov.

According to Papazov, the Olympiacos game will finish at around 11:15 p.m., and Vezenkov and Miller-McIntyre are expected to leave for Bulgaria at 1:30 a.m. Thus, the two will take the court for the national team approximately 21 hours after their club game.

“The best players also attach great importance to recovery, but in this case they are making a sacrifice for Bulgaria because just 21 hours later they will play for the national team. This is an act of professionalism,” Papazov said.

The participation of the two players was confirmed by Minchev following talks with them during a trip to Greece approximately ten days before the press conference.

“I have confirmation from Sasho Vezenkov and Cody that they want to participate. They had said so before, but now they confirmed it,” the head coach said.

For Miller-McIntyre, this will mark his return to the Bulgaria squad after a spell away. Minchev уточни, че Умоджа Гибсън няма да може да участва заради разтежение на коремен мускул, получено след мач с Панатинайкос.

Vezenkov and Miller-McIntyre are currently teammates at Olympiacos as well. Their last game together in Bulgaria’s colors was on February 20, 2025, in Botevgrad against Sweden. The upcoming home game against Denmark will be their first opportunity in more than a year and a half to play together again for the national team.

The game is part of Group D in the second round of the preliminary qualifiers for EuroBasket 2029. Denmark and Romania are also in the group. According to Papazov, four games remain before the match against the Danes, and the federation expects support from the fans in Sofia.

“It is unique; they deserve to play in front of a full house,” the federation president said.

He added that invitations would be provided to children from basketball academies, who are expected to attend the game with their families.