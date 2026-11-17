An interactive map of Bulgaria’s athletics infrastructure will be used to direct funding as a higher priority to places with developed centers, active athletes and coaches. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Maria Tsvetkova during the presentation of the initiative, implemented by the Bulgarian Athletics Federation and the Bulgarian Olympic Committee.

The map makes it possible to see where training conditions are available and where clubs and coaches are actively working. The information can be supplemented by individual clubs and municipalities.“The question is how, with funding that is not particularly substantial, we can create something functional so that conditions can be provided for athletes,” Tsvetkova said.

Georgi Pavlov, president of the Bulgarian Athletics Federation, raised the question of why the state had funded municipalities without active athletics clubs, while major centers such as Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Burgas did not have enough tracks.

Tsvetkova said that the lack of a club in a given city did not automatically mean that the funds had been misdirected. According to her, upgrading tracks is often part of a larger renovation of the sports facilities to which they belong.

“We cannot upgrade only the track and then, a few years later, have heavy machinery pass over it to replace the stadium grass. This is a project that has to be carried out as a whole,” the deputy minister explained.

In 2025 and 2026, the Ministry of Youth and Sports approved projects to upgrade athletics tracks worth a total of €8.6 million. The contracts must be completed by mid-2028.

Tsvetkova said that the ministry would fulfill its commitments under these contracts. She added that more sports facilities across the country create opportunities both for elite sport and for youth development.

The deputy minister described public-private partnerships as a viable model for developing sports infrastructure. She also announced that the Belmeken high-altitude training base would be renovated, with funding already secured.