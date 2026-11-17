Bulgaria’s under-17 national football team beat Andorra 4–1 in their final match of the first qualifying round for the 2027 European Championship. However, the victory was not enough to secure progress, as Portugal and Serbia claimed the places in the next phase.

Svetoslav Petrov’s team ended their campaign on an upward note. Bulgaria started with a 1–3 defeat to Serbia, then drew 1–1 with hosts Portugal before securing a convincing win over Andorra.

Aleksandar Nikiforov opened the scoring against Andorra, while Nikolay Nedelchev and Viktor Ivanov also got their names on the scoresheet. Bulgaria’s fourth goal was scored by substitute Kristian Mitrushev.

Andorra’s goal came after an own goal by Mihail Yanakiev. Bulgaria therefore ended the tournament with a win, a draw and a defeat.

In the other group match, Portugal beat Serbia 2–1. The hosts topped the final standings by one point ahead of their western neighbours, with both teams qualifying for the next stage of the European Championship qualifiers.

For Bulgaria, the first qualifying round ended with the group’s most convincing result, but without a place in the next phase.