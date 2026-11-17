Tiger Woods will return to tournament golf at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. The tournament, hosted by the American, begins on December 3 in Albany and will feature 20 golfers.

The 50-year-old Woods has not competed in a PGA Tour event since missing the cut at The Open in July 2024 at Royal Troon. His return comes after a period marked by serious injuries, back surgery and legal problems.

The news was announced after Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland were added to the field. The other participants include world number one Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele. Seventeen names were initially announced, with three spots left for special invitations from the organizers.

The 15-time major winner suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and underwent his seventh back surgery. During the year, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a crash on Jupiter Island.

In September, Woods did not contest charges of reckless driving and refusing to submit to a legally required test. The agreement reached with prosecutors includes a five-year driving ban. After the crash, the golfer spent time at a rehabilitation center in Switzerland.

Nevertheless, in recent months Woods has increased his training and was filmed hitting balls at Monterey Peninsula Country Club and Liberty National.

“I feel better, no doubt about it. I’m training quite a bit. I’ll be at Hero. I’ll be there anyway, so I’ll see you there,” Woods told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

The tournament in the Bahamas will be the first opportunity to see whether his physical condition allows him to compete in a tournament format. The Hero World Challenge is a limited-field event with 20 players, meaning Woods will not have to go through a qualifying cut.

After the event in Albany, Woods could compete in the PNC Championship in Orlando from December 17 to 20. At the tournament, he could play alongside his teenage son, Charlie.

Another possibility is his return to TGL - the virtual golf league whose new season begins on December 27. Woods is included in his team’s roster.

Thus, the Hero World Challenge will be the first real test of Woods’ comeback after more than two years away from tournament golf.