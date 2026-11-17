Bulgaria’s women’s national team will begin its Nations League campaign in 2027 with an away match against Gibraltar. The Group C1 fixture is scheduled for 2 March, and four days later the Bulgarian side will host Slovakia in its first home match.

The group also includes Croatia and Slovakia. Bulgaria will play a total of six matches—three at home and three away. The schedule was announced following the draw for the groups in the tournament’s third edition.

In April, the national team will play two consecutive matches against Croatia. On 20 April, Bulgaria will host the match, while on 24 April it will travel to face the Croatian side.

The group stage will conclude in June. On 11 June, Bulgaria will host Gibraltar, and on 15 June it will travel to face Slovakia.

Full schedule

2 March: Gibraltar – Bulgaria

6 March: Bulgaria – Slovakia

20 April: Bulgaria – Croatia

24 April: Croatia – Bulgaria

11 June: Bulgaria – Gibraltar

15 June: Slovakia – Bulgaria

League C includes 22 teams divided into six groups. Group C1 consists of Slovakia, Croatia, Bulgaria and Gibraltar. The kick-off times and stadiums where the matches will be played will be announced at a later date.