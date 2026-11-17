England has expressed interest in hosting the Nations League finals in June, the BBC reports. The semi-finals, the third-place play-off and the final will be held between 9 and 13 June in one country.

Spain and France have also approached UEFA with the intention of hosting the four decisive matches. Bids are usually considered from among the teams that reach the semi-finals.

The Football Association of England is continuing talks about the possible stadiums. There are still doubts over whether Wembley will be available for the tournament.

The only publicly announced events at the national stadium in June are two concerts by singer Sam Fender. However, they are scheduled after the Nations League finals and, in themselves, do not rule out the use of the venue for the matches.

England has never hosted the finals since the tournament was created in 2019. So far, the hosts have been Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands and Germany.

Thomas Tuchel's team will be placed in the quarter-final draw after a 3:2 victory over Spain in Madrid secured England top spot in the group.

In the next round, England could face Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark or Norway. The draw will determine the opponent, while the quarter-finals are scheduled for March.

If the bid is approved, England will have the opportunity to organise a mini-tournament ahead of the 2028 European Championship. It will be held in England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland.